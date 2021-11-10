Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 636 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $188.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

