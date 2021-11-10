BrainsWay (BWAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect BrainsWay to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrainsWay stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of BrainsWay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

