Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of BNR opened at €79.10 ($93.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.90. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

