Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of BNR opened at €79.10 ($93.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.90. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

