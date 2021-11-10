Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

BBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 6,965,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,684. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

