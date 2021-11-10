Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of BBI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 6,965,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
