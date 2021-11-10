Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

BRE stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.01. 6,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.82. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$13.95 and a 12 month high of C$18.00. The company has a market cap of C$161.32 million and a PE ratio of -13.69.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

