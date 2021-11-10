Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

BRE stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$13.95 and a twelve month high of C$18.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

