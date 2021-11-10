Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.87

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

