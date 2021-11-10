Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQST. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

AQST opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

