Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXLA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of AXLA opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

