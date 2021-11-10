Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $667.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.