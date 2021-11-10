BrightView (BV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BV opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39. BrightView has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Get BrightView alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrightView stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of BrightView worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.