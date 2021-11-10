Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 11,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 311,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

BRLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

