Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $563.71

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $563.71 and last traded at $561.65, with a volume of 5049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $558.92.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.31 and a 200 day moving average of $482.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.