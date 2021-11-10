Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $22.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $22.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,994. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

