Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 218,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,367. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

