Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

