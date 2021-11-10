Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.12. FMC posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

FMC opened at $106.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

