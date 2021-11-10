Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report sales of $54.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.71 million and the highest is $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $197.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.43 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $223.33 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $233.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,245. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.