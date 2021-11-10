Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $165.44. 812,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.