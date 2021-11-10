Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $585.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. 3,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

