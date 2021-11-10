Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $585.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. 3,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.