Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

