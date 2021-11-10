Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post $2.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.98. Carter’s posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. 336,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,060,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

