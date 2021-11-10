Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post sales of $800.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $802.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

ENS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.