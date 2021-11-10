Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $12,184,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $6,832,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $389,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

