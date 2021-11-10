Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.29 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

