Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. State Street has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in State Street by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 106,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in State Street by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.