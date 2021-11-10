Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. State Street has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in State Street by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 106,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in State Street by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.