Brokerages Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT at $42.91

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 781,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

