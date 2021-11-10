Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Price Target at C$19.71

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 2.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$484,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $661,892.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.