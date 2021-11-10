Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $24.38

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 168,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $823,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.