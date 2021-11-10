Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) PT at C$92.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

L traded up C$0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.66. 192,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,353. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.21.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

