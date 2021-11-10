Brokerages Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,160 shares of company stock worth $3,429,111. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,856,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 21,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.