Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $79.40

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. 2,570,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,724. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

