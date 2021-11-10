Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price at $55.50

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZHF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Stelco stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

