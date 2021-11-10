Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $24.08

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 236,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041,820. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
