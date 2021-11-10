Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $24.08

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 236,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041,820. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.