Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 171

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112.26 ($1.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,063,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,539,969. The firm has a market cap of £30.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.61. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

