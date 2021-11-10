Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVS Health Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $7.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.75. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

CVS opened at $92.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

