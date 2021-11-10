Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

FVE stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.