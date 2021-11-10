Brokers Issue Forecasts for NeoPhotonics Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoPhotonics in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPTN. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $816.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.