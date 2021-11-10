Brokers Issue Forecasts for NextNav Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NextNav in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NextNav has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

