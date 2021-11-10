Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redfin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,152. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.