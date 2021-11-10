Brokers Offer Predictions for Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

