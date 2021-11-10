Brokers Set Expectations for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

