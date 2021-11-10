Brokers Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

