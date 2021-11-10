Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $447,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

ARGX opened at $323.36 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a one year low of $246.02 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.27.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

