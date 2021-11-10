Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $946,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FTC Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

