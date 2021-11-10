Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 2,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,961. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

