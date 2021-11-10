Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 1849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,930,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,669,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

