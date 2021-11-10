Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.