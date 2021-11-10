Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.